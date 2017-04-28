Dena Co Ltd (DNACF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dena Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DNACF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Dena Co (NASDAQ:DNACF) opened at 21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.91. Dena Co has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76.

