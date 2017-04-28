Deluxe (DLX) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.35

Media stories about Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) have trended positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deluxe earned a news sentiment score of 0.35 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 38 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) traded down 0.0828% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.2501. 201,024 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.5310 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.23. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $75.94.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Deluxe had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deluxe will post $5.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In related news, VP Julie M. Loosbrock sold 6,558 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $487,915.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don J. Mcgrath sold 5,000 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $366,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation is a provider of payment solutions. The Company provides a suite of customer life cycle management solutions to its customers across multiple channels. The Company operates in three segments: Small Business Services segment, Financial Services segment and Direct Checks segment. The Company’s product and service offerings consist of checks, forms and accessories, and other products.

