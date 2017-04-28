Deltic Timber Corp (DEL) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.03

Media stories about Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE:DEL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deltic Timber Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 91 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE:DEL) remained flat at $79.61 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,357 shares. Deltic Timber Corp has a 52-week low of $53.21 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. The company has a market cap of $970.21 million, a PE ratio of 104.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Deltic Timber Corp (NYSE:DEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business earned $58.49 million during the quarter. Deltic Timber Corp had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 2.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deltic Timber Corp will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Deltic Timber Corp’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

DEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Deltic Timber Corp in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Deltic Timber Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Deltic Timber Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Deltic Timber Corp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Deltic Timber Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deltic Timber Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/deltic-timber-corp-del-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

About Deltic Timber Corp

Deltic Timber Corporation is a vertically integrated natural resources company. The Company is engaged in the growing and harvesting of timber and the manufacturing and marketing of lumber and medium density fiberboard (MDF). It operates through four segments: Woodlands, which manages all aspects of the Company’s timberlands; Manufacturing, which consists of its approximately two sawmills that manufacture a range of softwood lumber products and the Del-Tin Fiber plant that produces MDF; Real Estate, which includes the Company’s four real estate developments and a related country club operation, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Timber Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Timber Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.