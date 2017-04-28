Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quarterly estimates for Delphi Automotive have been stable lately. The company is one of the largest vehicle parts manufacturers in the world with innovative products. Its capital deployment and regular acquisitions help boost shareholder value. Moreover, the company has provided an upbeat earnings outlook for 2017. Delphi Automotive's strong balance sheet is also expected to help fund growth opportunities. The company has outperformed the Zacks categorized Auto/Truck-Original Equipment industry over the last three months.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Delphi Automotive PLC from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup Inc reissued a buy rating on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Vetr raised Delphi Automotive PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.74 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on Delphi Automotive PLC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.59.

Shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) opened at 79.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. Delphi Automotive PLC has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The business earned $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Delphi Automotive PLC had a return on equity of 61.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.53 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/delphi-automotive-plc-dlph-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other Delphi Automotive PLC news, insider Allan J. Brazier sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $305,202.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $733,428.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Liam Butterworth sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $1,063,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,806 shares in the company, valued at $7,048,615.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 3.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 861,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,474,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delphi Automotive PLC by 24.4% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Automotive PLC Company Profile

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Automotive PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Automotive PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.