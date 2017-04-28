Delisa Alexander Sells 12,062 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT) Stock

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) EVP Delisa Alexander sold 12,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,053,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,976.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Delisa Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Delisa Alexander sold 1,440 shares of Red Hat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $123,566.40.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Delisa Alexander sold 311 shares of Red Hat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $26,668.25.

Shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) traded down 0.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,365 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.44. Red Hat Inc has a 52-week low of $68.54 and a 52-week high of $88.53.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The open-source software company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm earned $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.64 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post $2.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Red Hat by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 183.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 8.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,839 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Hat by 986.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

RHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr downgraded Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Hat in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

