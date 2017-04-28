Healthequity Inc (HQY) EVP Sells $47,742.00 in Stock

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $47,742.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) traded up 0.65% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 89,246 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.57 and a beta of 1.94. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $49.25.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $46.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. CIBC initiated coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Healthequity from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Healthequity by 4.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthequity during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

