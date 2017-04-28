Analysts Anticipate Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) will announce sales of $83.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.64 million and the highest is $84.34 million. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group posted sales of $79.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Frisco's Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $83.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.66 million to $369.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $389.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $380.11 million to $396.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company earned $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.08 million. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Frisco's Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Del Frisco's Restaurant Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) opened at 17.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $401.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.93. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

In other news, CEO Norman J. Abdallah acquired 17,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $277,527.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,963 shares in the company, valued at $628,862.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder National Financial I. Fidelity sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $20,244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 19,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 47,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns and operates three contemporary, complementary restaurants: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House (Del Frisco’s), Sullivan’s Steakhouse (Sullivan’s) and Del Frisco’s Grille (the Grille). As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 53 restaurants in 24 states and the District of Columbia in the United States.

