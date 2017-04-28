Dean Foods (DF) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.29

Headlines about Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) have trended positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dean Foods earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 29 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) traded up 0.51% on Friday, reaching $19.74. 1,113,199 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.28. Dean Foods has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business earned $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Dean Foods had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dean Foods will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

DF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dean Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.31 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dean Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

In other news, Director J Wayne Mailloux sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $59,750.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. It is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a range of branded and private label dairy and dairy case products. It offers branded and private label dairy case products, including fluid milk, ice cream, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mix and other dairy products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions and governmental entities across the United States.

