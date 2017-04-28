DDR Corp (DDR) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DDR Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DDR Corp in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on DDR Corp to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DDR Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of DDR Corp in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on DDR Corp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) traded down 1.99% during trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,555,718 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. DDR Corp has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company’s market cap is $3.96 billion.

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business earned $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.91 million. DDR Corp had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.19%. DDR Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DDR Corp will post $0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. DDR Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 690.97%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $693,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern bought 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $996,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,826.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,460. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “DDR Corp (DDR) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/ddr-corp-ddr-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

DDR Corp Company Profile

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

Receive News & Ratings for DDR Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDR Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.