Davita Inc (DVA) Receives $69.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Davita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Davita during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Davita by 187.1% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Davita by 166.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Davita by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Davita (NYSE:DVA) traded up 0.28% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 950,633 shares. Davita has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $78.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Davita had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company earned $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Davita will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc, formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc, operates two divisions: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care) and DaVita Medical Group (DMG). The Kidney Care division consists of its the United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support.

