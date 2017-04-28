Davita Inc (DVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Davita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.90. Davita posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Davita will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Davita had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company earned $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 548,082 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.52. Davita has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 29.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Davita by 166.7% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 18.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 175,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in shares of Davita by 55.8% in the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Davita by 478.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc, formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc, operates two divisions: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care) and DaVita Medical Group (DMG). The Kidney Care division consists of its the United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support.

