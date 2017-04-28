DavidsTea’s (DTEA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) in a report issued on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DTEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DavidsTea from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of DavidsTea from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) opened at 6.05 on Thursday. DavidsTea has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm earned $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.74 million. DavidsTea had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.29%. DavidsTea’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DavidsTea will post $0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DavidsTea during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,354,000. William Harris Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DavidsTea by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. William Harris Investors Inc. now owns 726,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 373,827 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DavidsTea during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DavidsTea

DAVIDsTEA Inc is engaged in the retail and online sale of tea, tea accessories, and food and beverages in Canada and in the United States. The Company’s segments include Canada and the U.S. The Company is a branded retailer of specialty tea, offering approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages primarily through approximately 190 DAVIDsTEA stores, which are operated by the Company, and its Website, davidstea.com.

