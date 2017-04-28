Versabank (VB) Director David Roy Taylor Acquires 14,800 Shares

Versabank (TSE:VB) Director David Roy Taylor purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.85 per share, with a total value of C$71,780.00.

David Roy Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, David Roy Taylor bought 400 shares of Versabank stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.80 per share, with a total value of C$1,920.00.

On Monday, April 17th, David Roy Taylor bought 4,600 shares of Versabank stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.85 per share, with a total value of C$22,310.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, David Roy Taylor bought 200 shares of Versabank stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.10 per share, with a total value of C$1,020.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, David Roy Taylor bought 42 shares of Versabank stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$224.70.

On Tuesday, January 31st, David Roy Taylor bought 7,800 shares of Versabank stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.85 per share, with a total value of C$37,830.00.

Versabank (TSE:VB) opened at 4.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $99.07 million and a PE ratio of 5.94. Versabank has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Versabank Company Profile

VersaBank, formerly Pacific & Western Bank of Canada (the Bank,) is a Canada-based chartered bank, which operates using an electronic branchless model. It sources deposits, consumer loans, commercial loans and leases electronically. The Bank also makes residential development and commercial mortgages as its sources through a network of brokers and direct contact with its lending staff.

