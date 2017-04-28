Brokerages forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). DASAN Zhone Solutions posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.92 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/dasan-zhone-solutions-inc-dzsi-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-28-per-share.html.

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) traded down 1.38% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. 5,771 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $93.82 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc, formerly Zhone Technologies, Inc, designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises across the world. The Company’s products provide enterprise solutions that enable both network service providers and enterprises to deliver high speed fiber access, while transporting voice, video and data to the end user.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.