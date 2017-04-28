Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Price

News coverage about Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Darden Restaurants earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 54 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) traded down 0.77% during trading on Friday, reaching $85.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,709 shares. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $59.50 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post $3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider David C. George sold 84,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $7,006,445.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,010 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 98,124 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $8,162,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,737 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,941.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

