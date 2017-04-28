Danaher Co. (DHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.5 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to announce $4.5 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. Danaher reported sales of $5.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $4.5 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.68 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $18.6 billion to $18.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm earned $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Vetr cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.84 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $88.50 to $91.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) opened at 82.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.00. Danaher has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $102.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

In related news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $888,340.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,009,844.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 17,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $1,449,073.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,047,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,459 shares of company stock worth $11,012,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 115.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

