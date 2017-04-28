Dana Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (DAN)

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Dana has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dana to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) traded down 1.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,660 shares. Dana has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Dana had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business earned $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dana will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 83,984 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, FBR & Co downgraded shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, formerly Dana Holding Corporation, is a global provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The Company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Light Vehicle), Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Commercial Vehicle), Off-Highway Driveline Technologies (Off-Highway) and Power Technologies.

