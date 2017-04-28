Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) CEO Sells 16,796 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,796 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $658,235.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,374,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Bodner sold 22,101 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $898,184.64.

On Monday, April 3rd, Dan Bodner sold 137,773 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $5,888,418.02.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) traded down 1.51% during trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. 146,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. The firm’s market cap is $2.44 billion.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $295.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 39.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 51,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,847,000 after buying an additional 28,671 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 293,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $3,296,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 140.6% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 75,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 43,870 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc offers Actionable Intelligence solutions. The Company delivers its Actionable Intelligence solutions through two operating segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. It is a provider of customer engagement software and services that can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud.

