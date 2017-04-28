Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Kevin Beatty acquired 18 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 707 ($9.04) per share, with a total value of £127.26 ($162.69).

Kevin Beatty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Kevin Beatty purchased 18 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.19) per share, with a total value of £129.42 ($165.46).

On Tuesday, February 21st, Kevin Beatty sold 96,711 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.26), for a total value of £700,187.64 ($895,151.67).

On Tuesday, February 7th, Kevin Beatty purchased 17 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 732 ($9.36) per share, with a total value of £124.44 ($159.09).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) opened at 715.50 on Friday. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 571.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 836.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.52 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 717.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 745.49.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Insider Kevin Beatty Buys 18 Shares” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/daily-mail-and-general-trust-plc-dmgt-insider-buys-127-26-in-stock-updated.html.

A number of analysts have commented on DMGT shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.51) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Investec restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.16) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.40) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.68) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 803 ($10.27).

Daily Mail and General Trust plc Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manages a multinational portfolio of companies that provide a range of businesses and consumers with information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The Company’s segments include RMS, dmg information, dmg events, Euromoney and dmg media. The RMS segment produces risk models, software applications and analytical data services used by the global risk and insurance industry to quantify and manage catastrophic risks.

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.