Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Quanta Services Inc Lifted by Analyst (PWR)

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a report released on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/da-davidson-equities-analysts-raise-earnings-estimates-for-quanta-services-inc-pwr-updated.html.

PWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. FBR & Co lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) opened at 36.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.69. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,563,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,587,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,848,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $17,925,000. Finally, Rail Splitter Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $11,548,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $1,031,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,773.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Wood III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,148.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanta Services (PWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.