Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $4.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.40.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.03 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “DA Davidson Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/da-davidson-brokers-decrease-earnings-estimates-for-prosperity-bancshares-inc-pb.html.

PB has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. FBR & Co increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) traded down 2.45% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.20. The company had a trading volume of 548,684 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 247,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,222,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its bank subsidiary, Prosperity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The Company, through the Bank, offers a range of loan and deposit products to its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.