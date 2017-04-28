D.R. Horton (DHI) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) has been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. D.R. Horton earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays PLC started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Vetr upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) opened at 33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.12. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post $2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Chairman Donald R. Horton sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $383,249.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 23,039,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,862,957.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $188,743.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $238,788.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,276 shares of company stock worth $2,555,772. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

