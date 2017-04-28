Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CY. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pacific Crest restated an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) traded down 2.71% on Friday, hitting $14.01. 13,813,727 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.59 billion. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $532 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.41 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 35.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.37%.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $709,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/cypress-semiconductor-co-cy-issues-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.