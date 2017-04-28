Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) Lowered to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr cut shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have $60.34 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Cyberark Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.61.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) traded down 1.85% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 314,030 shares. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $59.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 2.86.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 18.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. GLG LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GLG LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 61.9% in the first quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a provider of information technology (IT) security solutions that protects organizations from cyber-attacks. The Company’s software solutions are focused on protecting privileged accounts, which have become a critical target in the lifecycle of cyber-attacks. The Company’s Privileged Account Security Solution consists of various products, such as Enterprise Password Vault, SSH Key Manager, Privileged Session Manager, Privileged Threat Analytics, Application Identity Manager, Endpoint Privilege Manager and On-Demand Privileges Manager.

