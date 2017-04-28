CyberAgent, Inc (CYGIY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CyberAgent, Inc (NASDAQ:CYGIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of CyberAgent (NASDAQ:CYGIY) opened at 15.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.56. CyberAgent has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

