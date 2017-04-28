Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Affect CVS Health Corp (CVS) Share Price

Headlines about CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) have trended positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CVS Health Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.47 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the pharmacy operator an impact score of 82 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Vetr downgraded shares of CVS Health Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.78 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health Corp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $82.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.23.

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at 82.79 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.85.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion. CVS Health Corp had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. CVS Health Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post $5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CVS Health Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

In related news, CFO David M. Denton sold 95,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $7,714,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,027.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Sussman sold 14,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $1,133,961.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,796 shares of company stock worth $16,101,642 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

