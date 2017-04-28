CVR Refining LP (CVRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CVR Refining’s earnings. CVR Refining reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Refining will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVR Refining.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.42. CVR Refining had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company earned $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVRR. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on CVR Refining from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CVR Refining in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised CVR Refining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVR Refining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised CVR Refining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Refining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CVR Refining by 16.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVR Refining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Horizon Kinetics LLC raised its stake in CVR Refining by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CVR Refining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) traded up 2.55% during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 529,028 shares of the stock traded hands. CVR Refining has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

About CVR Refining

CVR Refining, LP is an independent downstream energy limited partnership with refining and related logistics assets that operates in the mid-continent region. The Company is a petroleum refiner. It owned and operated a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas with a rated capacity of 115,000 barrels per calendar day (bpcd) and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma with a rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd capable of processing 20,000 bpcd of light sour crude oils (within its rated capacity of 70,000 bpcd), as of December 31, 2016.

