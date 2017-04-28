CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 0.62%.

Shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) traded down 0.32% on Friday, reaching $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,036 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/cvr-energy-inc-cvi-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc (CVR Energy) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its holdings in CVR Refining LP (CVR Refining or the Refining Partnership) and CVR Partners LP (CVR Partners or the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership). It operates under two business segments: petroleum (the petroleum and related businesses operated by the Refining Partnership) and nitrogen fertilizer (the nitrogen fertilizer business operated by the Nitrogen Fertilizer Partnership).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.