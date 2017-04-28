Cvent (CVT) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.31

News coverage about Cvent (NYSE:CVT) has trended positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cvent earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the software maker an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Cvent (NYSE:CVT) remained flat at $36.00 during midday trading on Friday. Cvent has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $36.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82.

About Cvent

Cvent, Inc is a cloud-based enterprise event management company. The Company provides solutions for both sides of the events and meetings value chain, such as event and meeting planners, through its Event Cloud, and hoteliers and venues, through its Hospitality Cloud. The Company offers planners a platform that addresses the entire lifecycle of events and meetings, including budgeting, planning, venue sourcing, marketing, management and measurement of meetings.

