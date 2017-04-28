Culp, Inc. (CFI) VP Sells $38,043.60 in Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CFI) VP Boyd Brooks Chumbley sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $38,043.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,777.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Boyd Brooks Chumbley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Boyd Brooks Chumbley sold 1,400 shares of Culp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $47,040.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Boyd Brooks Chumbley sold 1,159 shares of Culp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $35,871.05.

Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CFI) opened at 33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.51. Culp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63.

Culp (NYSE:CFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Culp had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company earned $76.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/culp-inc-cfi-vp-boyd-brooks-chumbley-sells-1176-shares-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Culp during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Culp during the third quarter valued at $258,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Culp during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Culp by 15.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Culp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc is a producer of mattress fabrics and marketer of upholstery fabrics for furniture in North America. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, sourcing and marketing of mattress fabrics and sewn covers used for covering mattresses and box springs, and upholstery fabrics, including cut and sewn kits used in production of upholstered furniture.

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.