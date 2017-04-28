Culp (CFI) Given News Impact Rating of 0.14

Headlines about Culp (NYSE:CFI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Culp earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the textile maker an impact score of 75 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Culp (NYSE:CFI) traded down 3.46% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. 68,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Culp has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Culp (NYSE:CFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $76.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. Culp had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 18.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO Franklin N. Saxon sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $177,445.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Boyd Brooks Chumbley sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $35,871.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,634.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,171 shares of company stock worth $3,327,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc is a producer of mattress fabrics and marketer of upholstery fabrics for furniture in North America. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, sourcing and marketing of mattress fabrics and sewn covers used for covering mattresses and box springs, and upholstery fabrics, including cut and sewn kits used in production of upholstered furniture.

