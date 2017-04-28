CTPartners Executive Search (CTP) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.31

News headlines about CTPartners Executive Search (NYSE:CTP) have been trending positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CTPartners Executive Search earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CTPartners Executive Search (NYSE:CTP) opened at 1.36 on Friday. CTPartners Executive Search has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.

CTPartners Executive Search Company Profile

CTPartners Executive Search Inc (CTPartners) is a provider of retained executive search services to clients on a global basis. SearchSigma is the Company’s retained executive search process. SearchSigma also enables its executive search consultants and the clients to actively monitor the status of each search and make adjustments to the search process as necessary.

