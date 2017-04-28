CSX Co. (CSX) Receives $50.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.71.
CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Avondale Partners raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) traded down 0.80% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.84. 6,610,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $51.66.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 15.48%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 39.78%.
In related news, CEO E Hunter Harrison purchased 300,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.20 per share, with a total value of $15,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,060,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 0.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 24,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in CSX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 348,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 141,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CSX by 11.0% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 10,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 400.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CSX
CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.
