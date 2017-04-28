Citigroup Inc Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00. Citigroup Inc’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCK. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Crown Holdings from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $60.00 price objective on Crown Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Vertical Research raised Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Shares of Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) traded down 0.20% on Friday, reaching $56.00. 170,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Crown Holdings has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Crown Holdings had a return on equity of 83.94% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings will post $3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jenne K. Britell sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $251,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,614.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $2,127,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,314.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Holdings by 28.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Crown Holdings by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Crown Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Holdings by 109.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Crown Holdings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Holdings

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

