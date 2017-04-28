Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) insider Tyler Dylan-Hyde sold 21,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $363,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tyler Dylan-Hyde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Tyler Dylan-Hyde sold 10,177 shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $180,234.67.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) traded up 0.12% on Friday, reaching $17.02. 49,252 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $677.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Insider Tyler Dylan-Hyde Sells 21,639 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/crispr-therapeutics-ag-crsp-insider-tyler-dylan-hyde-sells-21639-shares.html.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. JHL Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter worth about $1,216,000. Novo A S purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter worth about $4,524,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter worth about $7,541,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter worth about $11,882,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG during the fourth quarter worth about $14,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics AG

Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Switzerland-based gene-editing company. The Company focuses on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR/Cas9 can be programmed to cut, edit and correct disease-associated deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a patient’s cell.

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.