Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Receives C$23.19 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) traded up 2.80% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,989 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company’s market cap is $7.39 billion.

About Crescent Point Energy Corp

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (Crescent Point) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The Company is an oil and gas producer with assets consisting of light and medium oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. Its crude oil and natural gas properties and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba, and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado and Utah.

