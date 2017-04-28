Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Credit Suisse Group AG had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) traded down 0.65% on Friday, reaching $15.26. 4,272,069 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company’s market capitalization is $31.89 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Credit Suisse Group AG by 307.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 74,144 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Credit Suisse Group AG by 11.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 136,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG during the third quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group AG by 28.0% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group AG by 36.2% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 190,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 50,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Credit Suisse Group AG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Credit Suisse Group AG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) is a financial services company. The Company’s segments include Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Strategic Resolution Unit and Corporate Center. It offers a range of private banking and wealth management solutions to its clients in its Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management and Asia Pacific divisions.

