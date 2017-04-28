Credit Suisse Group AG Initiates Coverage on Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP)

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Asante Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) opened at 13.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $722.04 million. Asante Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Smith sold 222,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $3,111,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,586. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Energy Capital Partners Ii, Ll sold 11,031,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,436,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,476,436 shares of company stock valued at $202,670,104.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asante Solutions stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

