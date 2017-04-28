Credit Suisse AG – Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call Exchange Traded Notes Plans Dividend of $0.02 (slvo)

Credit Suisse AG – Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call Exchange Traded Notes (NASDAQ:slvo) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th.

Credit Suisse AG – Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call Exchange Traded Notes (NASDAQ:SLVO) opened at 8.74 on Friday. Credit Suisse AG – Credit Suisse Silver Shares Covered Call Exchange Traded Notes has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $10.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90.

