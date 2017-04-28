Crane Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.90 Per Share (CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Equities researchers at Gabelli issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Crane in a report released on Wednesday. Gabelli analyst J. Foung forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.90 for the year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CR. William Blair upgraded Crane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Crane from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.27.

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) traded down 0.17% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.91. The company had a trading volume of 317,962 shares. Crane has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.84 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,392,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth $17,353,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,961,000 after buying an additional 231,660 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $9,984,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 225,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,253,000 after buying an additional 140,922 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crane news, insider Thomas J. Craney sold 4,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $309,775.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,299.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $148,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,920.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,987 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,325. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

