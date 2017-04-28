Crane Co. (CR) Insider Thomas J. Craney Sells 4,500 Shares

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) insider Thomas J. Craney sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $362,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,762.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) traded down 0.17% during trading on Friday, hitting $79.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,962 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average of $72.74. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm earned $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.84 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post $4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crane from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised shares of Crane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Crane from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Crane from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Crane by 22.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Crane by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,835,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,668,000 after buying an additional 86,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crane by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 147,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crane by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 27,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

