Crane Co. (CR) Director Sells $160,420.00 in Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Director Philip R. Lochner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $160,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $188,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) traded down 0.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,962 shares. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.84 million. Crane had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Crane Co. will post $4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Crane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Crane from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Crane by 22.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Crane by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,835,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,668,000 after buying an additional 86,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crane by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 147,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 27,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

