Cpcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 127,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 131,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 33,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 6,613,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,261,000 after buying an additional 62,325 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at 81.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $95.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $61.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post $3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 159.58%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/cpcm-llc-invests-1-553-million-in-exxon-mobil-co-xom-updated.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC Holdings plc decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.59 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.