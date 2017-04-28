Cowen and Company Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen and Company in a research report issued on Friday.

The analysts wrote, “ALKS reported Q1:17 results which came in below expectations.””

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALKS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes Plc in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes Plc from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes Plc in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Alkermes Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes Plc in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.55.

Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) traded up 3.46% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.25. 1,279,560 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.76. The stock’s market cap is $8.89 billion. Alkermes Plc has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $62.50.

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Alkermes Plc had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The company earned $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn L. Biberstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $865,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Cooke sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $114,171.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,800 shares of company stock worth $6,468,781 over the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 980,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,110,000 after buying an additional 39,820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc by 39.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 472,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after buying an additional 132,895 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc by 11.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 142,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc Company Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

