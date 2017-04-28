Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) traded up 0.24% during trading on Friday, hitting $8.49. 3,081,012 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.06. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

In related news, Chairman S Taylor Glover acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 535,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,844.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lillian C. Giornelli sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $64,386.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $847,822 over the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

