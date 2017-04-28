Lillian C. Giornelli Sells 9,939 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Stock

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Director Lillian C. Giornelli sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $83,785.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,448.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) opened at 8.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post $0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 72.8% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 2,096,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 883,300 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 290.6% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 169,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 46.6% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

