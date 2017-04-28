Somewhat Positive News Coverage Likely to Impact Coupa Software (COUP) Stock Price

Media coverage about Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coupa Software earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 75 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) traded down 0.54% during trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,364 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.41 billion. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $41.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The business earned $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post ($0.52) EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Vetr lowered Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.91 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Likely to Impact Coupa Software (COUP) Stock Price” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/coupa-software-coup-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 84,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,025,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,886.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 406,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $9,784,093.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,453 shares in the company, valued at $10,761,244.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,652,329 shares of company stock worth $63,797,512 over the last 90 days.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated is a United States-based company, which provides a unified, cloud-based spend management platform that connects organizations with suppliers globally. The Company offers spend management cloud applications, which are pre-integrated. The platform offers consumerized financial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.