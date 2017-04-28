Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Position in CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) traded up 1.77% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,996 shares. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $179.22 and a 1-year high of $242.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.88 and its 200 day moving average is $200.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.94 and a beta of 1.44.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $227 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

In related news, VP Francis Carchedi sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $502,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $5,393,699.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,219 shares of company stock worth $6,818,683. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc (CoStar) is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business community through its database of commercial real estate information covering the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Canada, Spain, Germany and France.

