CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $231.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.20.

Shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) opened at 236.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.75. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $179.22 and a 1-year high of $238.70. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 1.44.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $227 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.69 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post $4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $5,393,699.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Carchedi sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $922,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,683 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 151,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,873,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 171.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $16,732,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,342,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc (CoStar) is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business community through its database of commercial real estate information covering the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Canada, Spain, Germany and France.

