Costamare (CMRE) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

Press coverage about Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Costamare earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 27 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) traded down 4.73% during trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. 556,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $608.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.96. Costamare has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costamare will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

CMRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Costamare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Costamare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Costamare (CMRE) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/costamare-cmre-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-alphaone-reports-updated.html.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc (Costamare) is a holding company. The Company is an international owner of containerships. The Company is engaged in chartering its vessels to various liner companies. The Company provides marine transportation services around the world by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters.

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.